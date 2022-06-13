BUZZ-COMMENT-USD heading higher as market braces for 75bps Fed hike

June 14 (Reuters) - The dollar index =USD has risen 3% since Friday's hotter-than-expected U.S. May CPI release, and more gains seem likely following a dramatic shift in market expectations to almost fully price the Federal Reserve opting for a 75 basis-point rate hike this week .

Just one week ago the market was pricing in over a 95% chance of a 50 bps Fed hike and a 3% chance they would go 75 bps - the latter is now 90%. The sudden turnaround suggests portfolios have probably not had time to adjust, so a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' USD reaction if the Fed does go with the bigger hike would be far less pronounced.

Some portfolio managers have been caught off-guard by the suddenness of the change in Fed expectations, and will likely hold off buying dollars just in case the market is wrong and the Fed sticks to the 50 bps script.

The USD index would likely fall if the Fed surprised with a 50 bps hike, but the bond markets would quickly push U.S. yields higher to punish the Fed for not doing enough to keep up with the inflation curve - and limit USD losses.

The dollar index is trending higher with the 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages in a bullish alignment. Only a break below the 10-DMA at 103.15 would suggest a top is forming. A close below the 21-DMA at 102.71 would confirm that to be the case.

The target for USD bulls is 109.14, the 76.4 Fibonacci retracement of the 2001-2008 drop.

