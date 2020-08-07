US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/FX reaction to U.S jobs data - according to FX options

Overnight options expire the next working day (now Monday) so related implied volatility - used to predict actual volatility and determine option premiums - covers today's U.S monthly jobs data for July and offers clues on the expected reaction.

Monday expiry implied volatility is always lower because it compensates for two non-trading days, so don't be fooled by the charts. Pricing models will translate this into actual premiums, allowing for the weekend, and highlight the break-even for simple vanilla straddles.

EUR/USD overnight implied volatility at 7.5 is 64 USD pips in either direction. USD/JPY at 7.3 is 55 JPY pips, AUD/USD at 10.0 is USD 52 pips and GBP/USD at 8.5 is 80 USD pips.

All those contracts show a bigger break-even than July 2 U.S jobs data , but that's helped by a rise in actual and implied volatility more broadly since then. Current prices aren't much different to last Friday, suggesting that additional risk premiums for today's data are relatively tame. For more click on FXBUZ

Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2DF7bv1

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

