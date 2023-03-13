US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD fall overdone or just beginning? Fed to decide

March 13, 2023 — 09:18 pm EDT

March 14 (Reuters) - There has been a massive shift in Federal Reserve expectations after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The U.S. dollar index has fallen over 2% since peaking at 105.88 on March 8 and is showing no let-up despite the efforts by U.S. authorities to limit contagion.

The dollar is being undermined by a historic drop in the two-year Treasury yield, which has fallen over 100 basis points since Wednesday. The CME FedWatch Tool shows the market is now pricing in a 65% chance the Fed will hike just 25 basis points on March 22 and a 35% chance of a pause.

What's more, it shows around a 75% chance the Fed will be cutting rates at the July 26 meeting and over a 50% chance the rate will be below 4.00 by year-end.

Analysts at major financial institutions, including Citi, BofA and BlackRock are sceptical. They suggest that if the Fed believes Sunday's emergency measures are enough to ring-fence banking sector contagion, it will quickly switch back to fighting inflation and eventually push rates north of 5.0%. If U.S. CPI released later on Tuesday runs hot, the Fed will have a serious dilemma.

The dollar index =USD looks technically vulnerable. Monday's close below the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the 2023 rise at 103.939 suggests a top is in place at 105.88. If the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement at 102.741 gives way, a full retracement to the Feb 1 low at 100.80 is likely.

A break back above the 10-day moving average, currently at 104.66, would suggest the USD selling has run its course.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

