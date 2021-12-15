BUZZ-COMMENT-USD fails to take out 2021 high despite hawkish Fed

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index closed Wednesday lower after a whippy reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to end its bond buying program by March and signal three 25-basis-point rate hikes in 2022 .

The foreign exchange market was heavily long dollars in anticipation of a hawkish FOMC event. If anything, the Fed delivered more than expected - as the "dot-plot" indicated three rate hikes in 2022 instead of the two anticipated by most analysts.

The dollar index =USD initially rose to 96.91, within a whisker of the 17-month high at 96.93 on Nov 24. The failure to break that level resulted in USD longs paring and a classic 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' ensued.

Dollar bulls may have another chance to push the greenback to a fresh 2021 high later on Thursday when the European Central Bank meets. However the market has been pricing in a divergence between the Fed and ECB for the past few weeks, so the bar for a clearly dovish ECB is set high .

The 10- and 21-day moving averages converge at 96.20-25 and a break below that area would suggest a short-term top is in place. The medium-term outlook for the USD index remains bullish and a dip to the Nov 30 low and 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the 93.27-96.93 rally around 95.54 might be a buying opportunity.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

