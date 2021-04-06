BUZZ-COMMENT-USD downtrend to resume, if UST yields stay contained

April 7 (Reuters) - The USD downtrend seen in the second half of 2020 can resume, if Treasury yields remain range bound, or rise slowly.

Positioning is always key in currencies, and the large USD short positions carried over from 2020 have been squeezed , providing room for a lower USD.

Treasury yields climbed in March, taking the USD higher, as President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus and the upcoming $2 trillion infrastructure package , fuelled inflation fears and expectations of a robust U.S. economic recovery.

Investor fears of an impending inflationary breakout appear to have cooled, after repeated dovish Federal Reserve comments , leaving longer UST yields trading choppy ranges for the last two weeks. See chart.

If Treasury yields remain around current levels, with the optimistic economic outlook intact, riskier assets will become more attractive, prompting a move out of the safe haven, USD.

The coronavirus remains a source of uncertainty, as cases grow across the U.S. , though the accelerated vaccine rollout is widely expected to win the COVID-19 battle .

Technically, the USD Index is poised above the 92.28 21-day moving average, a base on the uptrend since early March. A close below 92.28 would end the topside bias, with initial support at 91.82, 38.2% of the 2021 rise.

