BUZZ-COMMENT-USD downtrend could resume, if the bond market is right

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The flattening of the U.S. yield curve suggests the bond market is giving credence to the Federal Reserve's view that inflation is transitory. If the foreign exchange market shows similar faith in the Fed, it should reignite the downtrend in the U.S. dollar.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to a one-month low at 1.513% on Tuesday, before closing at 1.536%, down 4 basis points from Monday's close. The dollar index =USD managed to rise 0.16% to 90.13 despite the fall in the 10-year yield, but that was most likely due to position adjustments ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank decision and U.S. CPI data.

If the 10-year yield continues to probe the lower end of the past few months' 1.50%-1.75% range following the CPI release, the USD will likely resume its downtrend on the view the Fed can remain 'lower for longer' despite short-term inflation concerns .

The technical picture is unclear after last week's choppy price action, when the USD powered higher on the strong U.S. ADP employment data - before giving back all the gains on weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls.

For the downtrend to resume, =USDmust close below the May 25 low at 89.53, which would put the 2021 low at 89.20 in focus. Conversely, a break above last week's high at 90.63 would suggest a short-term bottom is in place.

John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.

