BUZZ-COMMENT-USD downtrend could resume, if the bond market is right

June 9 (Reuters) - The flattening of the U.S. yield curve suggests the bond market is giving credence to the Federal Reserve's view that inflation is transitory . If the foreign exchange market shows similar faith in the Fed, it should reignite the downtrend in the U.S. dollar.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to a one-month low at 1.513% on Tuesday, before closing at 1.536%, down 4 basis points from Monday's close. The dollar index =USD managed to rise 0.16% to 90.13 despite the fall in the 10-year yield, but that was most likely due to position adjustments ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank decision and U.S. CPI data.

If the 10-year yield continues to probe the lower end of the past few months' 1.50%-1.75% range following the CPI release, the USD will likely resume its downtrend on the view the Fed can remain 'lower for longer' despite short-term inflation concerns .

The technical picture is unclear after last week's choppy price action, when the USD powered higher on the strong U.S. ADP employment data - before giving back all the gains on weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls.

For the downtrend to resume, =USDmust close below the May 25 low at 89.53, which would put the 2021 low at 89.20 in focus. Conversely, a break above last week's high at 90.63 would suggest a short-term bottom is in place.

