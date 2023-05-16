BUZZ-COMMENT-USD direction and potential hedges on a U.S. default

May 16 (Reuters) - Meetings between banks and their clients have shown that the U.S. debt ceiling saga has become a key driver of the USD and FX market outlook, but with differing views on the USD and FX reaction.

A daily note from Credit Agricole says its clients have been focusing on the broadly USD negative impact of political impasse in US Congress, including the risk of a potential U.S. downgrade and even a default and the subsequent FX market impact in the context of growing recession fears.

Credit Agricole believes that market hopes for a debt ceiling deal may be behind the more recent USD recovery given the USD tended to recover strongly following past debt ceiling resolutions. The bank note that the only U.S. downgrade came in 2011, shortly after yet another US debt ceiling resolution, which did little to stop the USD from rallying. However, they also think the safe-haven USD could do well in the unlikely scenario of a U.S. default which could trigger market turmoil and fuel risk aversion.

In the unlikely event of a U.S. default, FX volatility would be sure to increase, whichever way the USD went. That would boost the price of FX options which are currently trading at long-term lows and can therefore offer a decent entry level for those wanting to hedge the default risk.

