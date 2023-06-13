BUZZ-COMMENT-USD could drop in a week dominated by central banks

June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's current trajectory is downwards, in a week dominated by the central bank heavies. The outcomes of the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan meetings will be key to the greenback's direction.

Most big Wall Street banks expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, while sticking to its hawkish tone. The ECB will likely hike rates in June and July to break sticky inflation, while the BOJ is expected to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy.

Those that remain bearish on the dollar will have to overcome a plethora of technical support levels. The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, has run into the thick daily cloud that spans the 101.753-103.330 region.

The 103.203 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 100.78 to 104.70 (April to May) rise, remains just about intact. The daily kijun line currently at 102.955, the midpoint of the last 26 trading sessions, is another key level for bears to watch.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

