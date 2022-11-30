BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/CNY spikes won't last as China shifts tone on COVID

Dec 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan has jumped 2.5% against the dollar since Monday, but there's likely more appreciation ahead, if further signs appear that policymakers are indeed moving away from their zero-COVID policy.

China's Vice Premier on Wednesday said the COVID-19 virus has weakened in pathogenicity and control measures should hence be improved with a more "humane approach". Just as importantly, she called for boosting immunization of the entire population, a key requirement before restrictions can be removed.

In another hopeful sign for a possible earlier border reopening, two large citieseased virus prevention measures, allowing home-based quarantine for some. Nomura says the odds of reopening before March 2023 have slightly increased. The abrupt turnaround by authorities in manufacturing hub Guangzhou followed widespread unrest revealing the extent of pent-up frustration among citizens.

USD/CNY fell as low as 7.0450 Thursday from a peak of 7.2435 notched at the height of investor anxiety triggered by last weekend's COVID-related protests. The pair has recovered slightly after nearly touching the 7.0360 floor of the daily Bollinger downtrend channel, also prompted by less hawkish Federal Reserve comments Wednesday.

Offers might start to crowd near the 7.0920 channel ceiling, which buffers the 7.1000 psychological barrier. If that resistance holds, the 7.0165 base of the Ichimoku cloud support zone, and subsequently the 100-day moving average at 6.9876, might be tested.

