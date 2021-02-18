BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/CNY mysteriously bid as US woos G7 allies against China

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Subdued volatility in the daily USD/CNY fix has diminished fears of aggressive intervention as the yuan meanders around 31-month highs, but authorities may be quietly undermining the currency while the U.S. pitches allies to counter China's unfair trade practices and rights abuses.

The effect is noticeable in the yuan index's slide from a more than two-year peak of 96.65 in early February to 95.94, implying a drop in the yuan's value versus trade competitors' currencies.

Market sources indicate several Chinese banks have recently been buying USD/CNY before the 6.4000 psychological support, suggesting a concerted effort to stymie yuan appreciation.

Yet, demand for the renminbi remains keen , with the quest for investment returns in a zero-yield world augmented by China's economic outperformance. A spending jump over the Lunar New Year holiday as domestic travel was curtailed could spur the transition toward consumption-driven economic growth.

As the U.S. ratchets up trade pressure on China , Beijing may be handicapping the yuan to prolong the export-based economic recovery.

More guided yuan depreciation could be ahead if U.S. President Joe Biden succeeds in recruiting allies against China at Friday's G7 meet . Chinese FX authorities' actions may cue a technically-driven weakening of the yuan if USD/CNY crosses its 50-day moving average and Ichimoku cloud resistance, near 6.4950.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

