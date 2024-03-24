BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/CNY bulls suffer whiplash as China hits the brakes

March 25 (Reuters) - China has made clear it's not about to lose control of the yuan. USD/CNY bulls may be suffering from whiplash as the central bank's low USD/CNY fix and state bankdollar sales reset the course.

The onshore yuan, last at 7.1989, has bounced back even faster than its 0.5% weakening on Friday. Those losses were reversed within minutes following a markedly stronger yuan benchmark.

The People's Bank of China fixed USD/CNY at 7.0996, mere pips below Friday's 7.1004, but the impact was magnified by its massive -1300 pips deviation from neutral forecasts, the biggest since November. It implies a 1.8% adjustment for a stronger yuan than the market expected.

Currency depreciation is not a panacea for China's economic troubles, but it could be a salve for exporters, especially as the Japanese yen weakens.

Clearly, stability is still a bigger priority for Beijing, given the risks of further unnerving foreign investors. Chinese stocks tumbled Friday as yuan devaluation fears swirled. Authorities will likely continue tapping the brake this week to avoid that correlation playing out again.

The offshore yuan also responded swiftly to the PBOC's signal, with USD/CNH diving to 7.2330 from 7.2809, but may not shake off its bullish technical bias. A Monday closing above its 200-day moving average at 7.2297 would attract dip-buying based on expectations of Chinese rate cuts, and the potential that the U.S. Federal Reserve might reduce rates fewer times than expected.

