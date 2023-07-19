BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/CNH tanks as PBOC issues test of investor confidence

July 20 (Reuters) - In a significant policy tweak, China's central bank raised the foreign fundraising ratio for private firms, triggering a robust yuan rally on Thursday.The move represents a test of confidence amid overwhelmingly negative foreign investor sentiment.

For now, the FX market has rewarded China's latest effort, which marks a departure from recent economic and market reform pledges lacking detail.

The offshore yuan has surged 0.8% against the USD, though the rally was turbo-charged by an extremely low USD/CNY fixing and state-owned banks selling dollars in the offshore market. The People's Bank of China set Thursday's benchmark around 750 pips below neutral forecasts, compared to just 250 pips below on Wednesday.

While allowing more foreign inflows and Beijing's pledge to support the private sector have repaired some of this week's damage to the yuan, it doesn't necessarily imply a deluge of overseas capital is on the way.

Foreign investors aren't exactly lining up to rebalance their portfolios back into Chinese assets, especially after Monday's data illustrating the difficulties facing the economy.

Key lending rates were left unchanged on Thursday, as expected, diminishing fears of the U.S.-China interest rate differential widening further. But the chief concern Beijing needs to tackle is how to jumpstart the economy given the lack of domestic demand and ratcheting trade tensions.

As the much-anticipated Politburo meeting draws nearer and stimulus expectations build, USD/CNH may be funnelled even lower. A Thursday closing below 7.1845 would engage the Bollinger downtrend channel.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/44QOmwb

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.