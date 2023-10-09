BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/CNH longs may cave if major Fibo support breaks

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The market's consensus view for a weaker Chinese yuan is being tested, as a developing technical signal could prove hard to ignore even as yuan fundamentals remain questionable.

Yuan bears are being confronted by a potential change in direction for the U.S. dollar following dovish comments from members of the Federal Reserve, suggesting the recent surge in Treasury yields may mitigate the need for another rate hike in November.

The dollar index =USD has dropped 0.9% from Friday's high of 106.98, as the market now sees the chance of another Fed hike next month at just 11.6%, from 43.6% a month ago. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury has slumped to 4.65% from Friday's peak near 4.89%.

Despite a nearly unchanged USD/CNY midpoint set by the People's Bank of China, USD/CNH fell to a 7.2700 low from its Monday closing of 7.2940, representing a 0.5% appreciation of the yuan so far this week. The pair has tentatively breached the 55-day moving average at 7.2768 and the 38.2% Fibonacci support at 7.2720, which in September proved to be a nearly impenetrable floor.

If USD/CNH ends Tuesday below 7.2720, the bullish USD view will be eroded. That could trigger a washout of positions toward the next support level at 7.2424, the 50% retracement of the July-September rally, and even the 100-day moving average at 7.2300.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

