BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/CNH defying PBOC, which may not end well for bulls

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China's latest round of moral suasion to defend its currency is not swaying yuan bears, following dismal economic data this week. It may be forced to take more concrete measures to deter USD bulls.

Nonetheless, USD/CNH is firming up again, ignoring a now typical daily USD/CNY fixing that was around 300 pips below analyst estimates. Tuesday's resurgence cued a reversal away from bearish technical thresholds, enticing more USD buyers.

The spike had sent it out of the Bollinger downtrend channel, above the 50-day moving average, and back above its Ichimoku cloud, spurring some short-covering. The pair, last at 7.1830, will display a mild bullish outlook if it ends Wednesday above the 21-day moving average at 7.1879.

If the market continues to defy Chinese authorities' exhortations to stop betting against the yuan, firmer action is almost a certainty. State banks might be enlisted again to cap the dollar, or to make it more expensive for bears to short the yuan by pushing the forwards market against them. Either way, the PBOC will not sit back and watch the renminbi fall.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

