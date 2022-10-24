BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/CNH catapulted to new peak as PBOC loosens fix

Oct 25 (Reuters) - USD/CNH catapulted to a new record high of 7.3650 after the People's Bank of China set Tuesday's daily yuan benchmark significantly weaker, implying a loosening of the tight leash it had on FX during the Communist Party Congress.

Tuesday's USD/CNY fix was set at 7.1668, substantially higher than Reuters' estimate for 7.1348, which factored in aggressive damping as was apparently employed over the past two weeks.

The shift follows the weekend conclusion of the congress, which extended President Xi Jinping's leadership tenure but triggered a strong adverse reaction from financial markets which fear economic and market reforms will now take a back seat to ideological policies. While Chinese stocks continue to melt, the onshore CNY has breached the 7.3000 psychological barrier to notch a 15-year low against the dollar.

On a trade-weighted basis, the renminbi index is due for another leg lower as the yuan and Chinese equities get shunned by foreign investors, while other currencies hover or strengthen modestly with this week's bout of improved risk appetite for ex-China assets.

Further yuan weakness is ahead, even if USD strength abates towards year-end as traders again look for toned-down hawkishess by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

USD/CNY bulls might not find much opposition now that it appears Chinese authorities are returning some control over the yuan to market forces. There isn't any meaningful technical resistance till 7.4223, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2005-2014 slide.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

