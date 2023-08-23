BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/CNH bulls renew conviction as PBOC eases off the brakes

Aug 24 (Reuters) - USD/CNH bulls may renew their conviction as Chinese authorities appear to be toning down currency support measures.

Thursday's daily USD/CNY fixing showed a slightly smaller deviation of -900 pips from neutral forecasts, compared to -1000 pips over the previous few days. While the central bank's valuation of the yuan is still a very substantial 1.3% stronger than the market's, the change is notable.

Offshore yuan funding costs, affecting CNH short-sellers, have eased, coming off on Wednesday. State banks have been suspected of squeezing the forwards market to make it more expensive for yuan sellers.

These dynamic adjustments suggest that with the one-way move in USD/CNH halted, gradual yuan depreciation may be tolerated.

A weaker currency may sap already feeble foreign investor confidence, but it should support a pillar of China's economy - exports. With the crippled property sector unable to pull its weight, and the financial sector facing its own troubles, Chinese manufacturers would benefit from a currency advantage.

USD/CNH bulls met a setback Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields nosedived after U.S. PMI data, narrowing the U.S-China bond yield gap. But Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to suggest rates will stay high for longer at Jackson Hole on Friday, which should reinvigorate the USD.

If USD/CNH manages a Thursday close above 7.3045, inside the Bollinger uptrend channel, its bullish technical bias will be reinstated and the record high of 7.3746 will be back in crosshairs.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNYfix: https://tmsnrt.rs/45xhaKC

CN10y: https://tmsnrt.rs/47HaYBF

CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/3smgutk

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.