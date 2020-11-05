BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/CNH bears eye the big Fibo and those three zeroes

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Traders betting on a gridlocked U.S. Congress being positive for risk assets have dumped the dollar for emerging market currencies, especially China's yuan. But as a couple of major technical and psychological hurdles coincide, it may be time to book some profits in USD/CNH.

On a longer-term chart, USD/CNH faces formidable support at 6.6032, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally that began in March 2018 and culminated in a record high in May.

That support buffers the psychological threshold of 6.6000, a round-figure that typically attracts orders, so technically-proficient punters may place profit-taking bids ahead of it to avoid disappointment.

The yuan has emerged stronger from the U.S. presidential election, notching its best since July 2018. That boils down to improved economic prospects for China, the first country to sustain a rebound from the pandemic. Plans to rejig the economy have been well received, even at the cost of a slower pace of growth .

But some prudence is advised for even the most fervent yuan bulls. The CNH has appreciated 9% against the dollar in a nearly one-way fashion since May. If the 6.6000 levee breaks, setting off a wave of yuan buying, that may attract the attention of volatility-averse Chinese FX regulators.

