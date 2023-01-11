US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/CHF tendency to rise in January not likely in 2023

January 11, 2023 — 06:19 am EST

Jan 11 (Reuters) - History shows that the U.S. dollar usually climbs against the Swiss franc in January, but this seasonal trend is at risk of not continuing this year.

USD/CHF has risen in January for 14 of the past 23 years, highlighting a bullish bias. However seasonality should not be considered in isolation, it needs to be combined with other factors for it to be a useful tool. Currently, the technical outlook is quite bearish

USD/CHF's huge drop in November continues to weigh heavily on this market, as has December's close under the 0.9289 Fibonacci level, a 61.8% retrace of the 0.8759 to 1.0147 (2021 to 2022) EBS rise. The overall scope is growing for a bigger slump to 0.9086 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the same 0.8759 to 1.0147 gain.

Those that are generally bearish about the dollar should tread carefully, however, as the USD index has a tendency to rise in January.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

