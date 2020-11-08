BUZZ-COMMENT-USD, charts support sterling as Brexit endgame nears

US Markets

Sterling has gained 0.2% in Asia early Monday after a 1.5% rally last week, largely driven by USD weakness as risk sentiment proved resilient over the U.S. election. The dollar remains under broad pressure with S&P 50 e-mini futures up 1%, but Brexit and trade issues may impact the pound later this week.

Brexit negotiations resume this week, with both sides sounding optimistic , though key issues of the European Union's 'level playing field', UK 'sovereignty' and complex fishing rights remain unresolved . The market believes a bare-bones deal will be struck, as a hard Brexit would be political poison, as the second coronavirus wave reverberates across Europe and the UK .

Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election could complicate U.S.-UK trade talks, as there will be no trade deal if Brexit compromises Northern Ireland's 1998 peace agreement .

Technically, GBP/USD tests pivotal resistance at 1.3173, 61.8% of the September fall, and the 1.3177 October high, which capped on Friday. The strong close left a bullish outside week, which is an unusual positive signal, while momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages track north.

A sustained 1.3180 break would open the door to the 1.3481 September top, while a close below 1.3057, 38.2% of the November rise, would undermine the topside bias.

