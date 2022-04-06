BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/CAD's negative April seasonal trends corroborated

April 6 (Reuters) - Those that are bearish USD/CAD can take comfort from monthly seasonal trends that suggest this market has a strong tendency to fall in April. While seasonality should not be considered in isolation, it's a useful tool when combined with other factors.

Seasonal analysis of USD/CAD's April performance since 2000 shows it has dropped in 16 of the past 22 years, or 73% of the time. It fell in that month in 2020 and 2021.

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, giving back earlier gains, as hawkish comments by a Federal Reserve policymaker pushed U.S. bond yields and the greenback sharply higher. .

However, USD/CAD's long-term technical outlook is bearish as the market continues to trade well under the 1.3024 Fibonacci level, a 38.2% retrace of the 1.4669 to 1.2007 (2020 to 2021) fall.

Fourteen-month momentum remains negative and the long upper shadow on March's candlestick line further corroborating April's seasonal weakness. Related comments

For more click on FXBUZ

Monthly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3J8pvbT

Monthly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3u9G8zQ

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.