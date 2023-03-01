BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/CAD looks set for usual March losses

March 1 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange traders expecting USD/CAD losses this month can take comfort from seasonal trends. An analysis of USD/CAD's March performance since 2000 shows it has dropped in 14 of the past 23 years, including in 2021 and 2022.

Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

The end of February saw USD/CAD rise after the release of disappointing GDP data that reinforced investor bets that the Bank of Canada will leave its benchmark interest rate on hold in its policy decision next week. However the start of March has seen a USD/CAD reversal lower and this could become the theme this month due to the technical outlook.

USD/CAD medium-term bias remains on the downside, despite a strong rebound in February. Since spot faltered in October ahead of the 1.4041 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of the 1.4669 to 1.2007 (2020 to 2021) drop, that means it is susceptible to a bearish resumption.

