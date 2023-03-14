US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD bulls will head for hills if Fed cuts next week

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

March 14, 2023 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - The dollar could take a heavy hit if the Federal Reserve springs a massive surprise and cuts interest rates next week.

Nomura currently forecasts a 25 basis point rate cut from the Fed on March 22, having predicted a 50 bps rate rise before the Silicon Valley Bank crisis.

Money markets currently suggest it is close to a coin toss as to whether the Fed keeps its policy rate unchanged or raises it by 25 bps to 4.75-5.00% next week. FEDWATCH

If the Fed shocks the market with a rate cut on March 22, the USD index could sink towards 100.80. That was the 36-week low at the start of last month after repeated references to "disinflation" from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Feb. 1 -- before the dollar worm turned on strong U.S. jobs and services sector data.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

