BUZZ-COMMENT-USD bulls switch to FX options for Jackson hole risk

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Despite the post-U.S. PMI USD retreat, option dealers report a pick up in customer demand for short term expiry USD call options, which would cover the risk of any hawkish Fed rhetoric and USD gains at Friday's Jackson hole Symposium.

These USD call options are said to be mostly against EUR, JPY, GBP and AUD and would benefit from more USD gains over coming sessions. Unfortunately its hard to gauge the actual FX volatility risk premiums for these options via their implied volatilities, as generic overnight expiry just misses Friday's 10:05 EDT speech by the Fed chairman Jerome Powell, and Monday option premiums will be naturally depressed by a long UK weekend bank holiday.

However, the fact that there is more demand for options to benefit from a renewed USD rise than a deeper retreat would suggest there remains a greater fear of the USD gaining than falling, at least in the short term.

Benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatilities have already eased from Wednesday's peaks, but have much more downside potential versus realised volatility measures if the Jackson hole symposium can thwart more USD demand and keep FX within familiar ranges.

For more click on FXBUZ

1-month expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/3KOu0fG

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.