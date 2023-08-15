BUZZ-COMMENT-USD bulls really need a break above a major tech level

Aug 15 (Reuters) - While the U.S. dollar stalled just ahead of a major technical level on Monday, FX traders will likely seek another test in coming sessions. What happens on the next test is key to the greenback's direction.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, on Monday faltered ahead of the 103.484 Fibo: a 76.4% retrace of the 104.700 to 99.549 (May to July) drop. However its 14-day momentum reading remains positive, reinforcing the current bullish bias.

The safe-haven dollar remains underpinned against major peers while the yuan sank to a nine-month trough after China's central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for a second time in three months on Tuesday to shore up the country's sputtering economy.

The expectation is for a retest of the 103.484 Fibo in coming sessions, a break and close above which would likely see an extension to the 104.700 May peak. However, another failure near 103.484 would be a sign that a new top is forming in the dollar.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

