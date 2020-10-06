US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD bulls may get the blues if Democrats win big

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The U.S. dollar could weaken if Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidential election and the Democrats gain control of the Senate next month, in addition to keeping control of the House of Representatives.

Any such USD weakness could be magnified if Biden wins by a landslide, which lessen the risk of Donald Trump's contesting the result. Fear of a contested election helped fuel the dollar's biggest weekly gain since April in the last full week of last month (Sept. 21-25).

Odds quoted by Ladbrokes currently suggest a 45% chance the Republicans will hold 50 or more Senate seats after Nov. 3 (when 35 of the 100 seats will be contested). Odds quoted by the same bookie suggest Biden has a 62% chance of winning the presidency and Trump 38%.

The USD could rise or fall around 2% in the run-up to the U.S. election, according to a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists published Tuesday.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

