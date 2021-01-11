BUZZ-COMMENT-USD bulls may be encouraged by Kaplan comments

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The dollar recovery that began late last week may find some fresh impetus from Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan's comments that were mildly hawkish for the medium term at least.

Kaplan, a dove and non-voter, acknowledged the need to be aggressive "in the teeth of this pandemic", but added that if the economy rebounds strongly, as he expects, "we should at least be having an earnest discussion" about tapering quantitative easing later this year .

The Dallas Fed President also suggested that if there is more fiscal stimulus under the incoming administration, it will change the Fed's calculus regarding future monetary policy.

Kaplan's remarks follow upbeat comments from Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Friday , and suggest the Fed is shifting focus from doing whatever it takes to stimulate the economy to preparing the market for some degree of policy normalization. This subtle shift justifies the rise in longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields, which has been a factor in the dollar's rebound.

The dollar index =USD faces resistance at the Dec 21 high at 91.02 and a break of that level could see the USD correction stretch to the 55-day moving average around 91.40 - while support at the 21 DMA at 90.08 holds.

For more click on FXBUZ

usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/39ikoGk

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.