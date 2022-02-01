BUZZ-COMMENT-USD bulls may be blown away if George's kite flys

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar bulls could be in for disappointment if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates less steeply than the market expects.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George on Monday said aggressive action from the Fed to reduce its bond holdings could allow it to take a shallower path on interest rate increases.

Other Fed policymakers also spoke cautiously on Monday about what might follow the Fed rate hike expected on March 16.

Last Friday, Bank of America economists adopted one of the most aggressive views on Fed tightening among major banks when they said they expect the Fed to hike rates seven times this year.

The USD index jumped to an 18-month high of 97.441 last week, courtesy of a hawkish shift in Fed rate expectations on the back of comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Fed Funds futures currently price a total increase of 121 basis points by year-end. FEDWATCH

