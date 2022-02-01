US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD bulls may be blown away if George's kite flys

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

U.S. dollar bulls could be in for disappointment if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates less steeply than the market expects.

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar bulls could be in for disappointment if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates less steeply than the market expects.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George on Monday said aggressive action from the Fed to reduce its bond holdings could allow it to take a shallower path on interest rate increases.

Other Fed policymakers also spoke cautiously on Monday about what might follow the Fed rate hike expected on March 16.

Last Friday, Bank of America economists adopted one of the most aggressive views on Fed tightening among major banks when they said they expect the Fed to hike rates seven times this year.

The USD index jumped to an 18-month high of 97.441 last week, courtesy of a hawkish shift in Fed rate expectations on the back of comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Fed Funds futures currently price a total increase of 121 basis points by year-end. FEDWATCH

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3AODxwW

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular