BUZZ-COMMENT-USD bulls hope Biden heeds Summers' currency advice

U.S. dollar bulls hope Joe Biden's new U.S. administration follows the currency advice from former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Speaking at the Peterson Institute for International Economics on Tuesday, Summers said "it would be unwise to appear actively devaluationist or indifferent to the dollar" and that favouring a strong USD "seems prudent".

Summers also said that "within the councils of the administration it is your vital role to emphasise that if the United States over-exploits the central role of the dollar in the international financial system to pursue parochial objectives it puts that central role at risk."

Donald Trump had plenty to say about the USD before and after his presidential election victory in November 2016 -- unlike his predecessors, who tended to let their Treasury secretaries address any currency issues.

The U.S. dollar's share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund dipped to 61.3% in the second quarter, from 61.8% in the first.

Related comment:

=USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Itt6rj

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.