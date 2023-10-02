BUZZ-COMMENT-USD bulls aren't done yet - according to FX options

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Despite the recent USD demand faltering for now, FX option traders continue to buy USD call options, which give them the right to buy the USD at more favourable levels in the future.

These options only risk an up-front premium, which is lower if the expiry date is near and the strike further away from the current FX spot rate. Traders have been using the USD setback and lower FX option implied volatility since the end of last week to cover the risk of more USD gains at cheaper levels.

There's been good demand for USD/JPY options with strikes as high as 152.00 and expiries over coming weeks. EUR/USD option buyers maintain a focus on 1.0300 over coming months, which was the potential target for a major US investment bank. Outright buyers of GBP/USD options reflect the risk of 1.2000 being hit before the end of the year.

Implied volatility is the FX option market gauge of actual volatility expectations and a key parameter when setting the option premium. Benchmark 1-month expiry now includes a host of key central bank meetings in late October and early November, which is inflating related implied volatility. However, it's extremely high when compared to past realised volatility and with expectations for more policy action being on the low side, its higher levels might therefore be reflecting the outright demand for USD call options.

