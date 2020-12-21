BUZZ-COMMENT-USD bulls are raring for a fight after shorts exposed

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Bulls are finally bringing the fight to dollar bears, after the latter's collective weakness was exposed by a brief but brutal short squeeze Monday, which could encourage more short-covering.

The dollar index =USD rocketed to 91.022 Monday, then nosedived in choppy markets. Currently at 90.183, another attempt to escape the daily Bollinger downtrend channel is underway, led by sterling . A closing above 90.226 would end the bearish chart pattern and further consolidation toward the 21-day moving average at 90.943 could follow.

Despite the consensus forecast of more USD depreciation into 2021 - or perhaps because of it - the dollar index was catapulted higher Monday as punters scrambled to take profit in thinning holiday markets.

While risk appetite was curtailed by a highly infectious strain of COVID-19 that threatened vaccine-related optimism , some experts believe the vaccine should still protect against the variant .

Even so, nervous governments are imposing lockdowns and forcing businesses to temporarily close , driving a milder bout of USD short-covering Tuesday. But the knockout blow for bears, which some aren't pricing in, is a potential failure by the UK to clinch a trade deal with the European Union after numerous deadline extensions .

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.