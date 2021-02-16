BUZZ-COMMENT-USD bears will need courage as Treasury yields climb

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The dollar index remains in a holding pattern around 90.50 despite all the talk of currency debasement. Rising Treasury yields mean USD bears will need patience and courage as further consolidation - or a short squeeze - becomes viable in the near term.

Markets are optimistic that the U.S. will enjoy a strong economic recovery in 2021, as President Joe Biden's large stimulus package and proposals to refresh infrastructure kick in.

Biden's approach to the coronavirus is bearing fruit, as new COVID-19 cases fall for the fifth week in a row . Conditions will improve further when vaccine shortages are rectified .

On Tuesday St Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said U.S. financial conditions were 'generally good' and growth could outpace China .

The optimism is why the market remains structurally short USD, according to IMM data and Morgan Stanley's FX Position Tracker. The defensive dollar is expected to fall as growth undermines demand for safe havens and investors seek opportunities in riskier markets.

February's =USD dip has been stalled by surging U.S. yields. Benchmark ten-year Treasury yields opened February at 1.071% and currently trade at 1.328%, on the proposed stimulus and growing inflation fears.

USD charts show conflicting momentum studies; 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages coil, which supports further consolidation, rather than a trending move.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

