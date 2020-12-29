BUZZ-COMMENT-USD bears should not worry about the growing short

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Dollar bears should be cautious about a growing short position that could hinder further losses, but they should also be encouraged by the underlying bearish structure of the medium-term technical chart.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show that for the week ending Dec. 21, the value of the net short USD position held by speculators rose to $30.2 billion from $26.5 billion the previous week, the largest short position since late September. The increase of buy stops and bids associated with the growing short could limit the downside, but where the dollar finishes at the end of December will have a huge influence over its direction in 2021.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, is still under the broken major 91.729 Fibonacci support, a 76.4% retrace of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018 to 2020) rise. Expect sustained dollar losses if the USD index ends December under the 91.729 Fibo.

Dollar positioning is derived from net contracts of IMM speculators in the euro, yen, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Related

For more click on FXBUZ

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3aQpBYc

USD IMM Position Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3aP2X2s

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.