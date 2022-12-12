BUZZ-COMMENT-USD bears hope soft U.S. CPI to offset hawkish Fed

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The next 48 hours may determine the fate of the U.S. dollar bear trend that began with softer-than-expected October CPI data on Nov 10, which led to a Wall Street rally, a fall in U.S. Treasury yields and a reversal lower in the dollar index.

USD bears are hoping November CPI, due later on Tuesday, will also come in soft and support the narrative that inflation has peaked. The Reuters poll forecasts a 7.3% year-on-year rise in headline CPI, down from +7.7% in October.

A lower reading will likely convince the market the Federal Reserve's terminal rate will not exceed 5.0% by the end of 2023 - even if Wednesday's Fed meeting strikes a hawkish tone through the statement, dot plots and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

The worst-case scenario for USD bears would be above-forecast U.S. CPI - followed by more a hawkish-than-expected drum beat from the Fed.

The USD index =USD is trending lower with the five, 10 and 21-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation. The objective of the trend is the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 rise at 102.32.

Key resistance is at 105.80-90 where the 200- and 21-day moving averages converge. A close above 105.90 would signal the end of the USD downtrend and more gains to come for the greenback.

