BUZZ-COMMENT-USD bears hope more curve balls precede FOMC meet

U.S. dollar bears hope the recent shift in greenback sentiment persists through the FOMC meeting on Sept. 21-22, with more USD longs squeezed out.

The USD index plumbed a one-month low of 91.941 on Friday, courtesy of August's big non-farm payrolls miss, a fortnight after hitting a nine-month peak of 93.734. That nine-month peak was scaled a week before Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish speech on bond tapering.

Friday's U.S. employment report was published hours before CFTC data showed the value of the net USD long position held by IMM speculators rose to its highest level since March 2020 in the week ended Aug. 31 -- with the rise influenced by speculators flipping to their first net CAD short position since December 2020.

"Window of opportunity for Dollar shorts" was written in bold type in a Goldman Sachs note published after the U.S. jobs data, which recommended going short USD/CAD with a 1.21 target. USD/CAD was last at 1.21 in June.

