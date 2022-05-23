BUZZ-COMMENT-USD awaits Biden's answer to China tariff question

May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's answer to the question of whether his administration should cut tariffs on Chinese goods could impact the U.S. dollar -- which last week suffered its first weekly loss in nearly two months.

A rise in risk appetite weighed on the safe-haven dollar on Monday after Biden said he was "considering" reducing tariffs on China -- with the USD index falling to 102.40, its lowest level since May 5 (105.01 was its 20-year high on May 13).

Reuters last week reported on a heated internal debate about the China tariff issue among Biden's aides. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among those who want to slash many of the tariffs, while U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai wants to hold off, sources say.

IMM speculators have held a net USD long position since July last year. The value of that position in the week ended May 10 was $19.75 billion.

