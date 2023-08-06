BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/Asians week ahead; focus on CPI, China data

May 4 (Reuters) - USD/Asians retreat on dip in the dollar index (DXY) after slowing U.S. jobs growth in July. Though hiring has slowed, wage growth remains solid while unemployment rate sank to near record low of 3.5% from 3.6% prior. Overall economic growth remains vigorous, one should not read too much into one jobs report. Focus now on consumer price index (CPI) on Aug. 10. DXY closed in NY at 101.99, support at 101.54.

USD/SGD uptrend intact on failure ahead of 1.3360 support, closed at 1.3396 in NY. Short dates moving averages maintain bullish bias, weak Yuan outlook further underpins. Focus on DXY and China data for week.

USD/CNH ended firm at 7.19 in New York, bullish bias underpin. July trade data due on Tuesday, Aug. 8; exports to remain weak following soft NBS and Caixin manufacturing PMI. July new loan growth, CPI and PPI due on Aug. 9. CPI forecast at -0.5%y/y from 0%y/y last on weak consumer demand.

USD/MYR underpinned by growth concerns, strong correlation to China. Risk rally towards 4.60 eyed after rejection at 4.50. No data for week, investors to keep an eye on ongoing campaigning for Malaysia's six state polls scheduled for Aug. 12. June industrial production due on Aug. 8.

USD/THB mired in uptrend as twists and turns in politics continue to delay new government formation. Foreign outflows and weak China outlook to keep pressure on THB. July CPI due on Aug. 7.

USD/IDR likely to open lower, tracks DXY, eyes on NDFs and bonds. Topside in pair to remain capped by Bank Indonesia's intervention and inflows, Carry trades still in favour of IDR. Q2 GDP due on Aug. 7

USD/KRW to correct lower but downside limited, good support at 1280. Weak exports, foreign outflows underpin. July unemployment due on Aug. 9

USD/INR to open lower, strong hurdle ahead of 83.0 on RBI cap. MPC on Aug. 10, expect no change amid global growth uncertainty and higher oil prices . June IP due on Aug. 11.

