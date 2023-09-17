BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/Asians underpinned by high DXY

USD/Asians to open firm as high US Dollar Index (DXY) underpins. DXY closed in New York at 105.34 after clean break above 105. The DXY remains entrenched in bullish trend channel, while higher short dates moving averages add support. Sell-off in the EUR after the ECB's rate hike last week added fuel to DXY rally. Focus for week on FOMC on Wednesday.

USD/SGD closed bid at 1.3648 overnight. Pair remains supported above 1.3590, 1.3570 levels. Nearby resistance at 1.3660, break to pave way for 1.3700, targets 1.3800. August NODX eyed, forecast -15.8%y/y and 5.5%m/m.

USD/MYR stays bid above 4.6800, target at 4.70 intact. Growth slowdown amid weakness in China's economy and the Yuan underpin. August trade balance due on Tuesday.

USD/THB underpinned by rise in DXY and oil prices. Economic, property woes in China to further impact tourism revenue. USD/THB traded to 35.85 high on Friday, eyes 36.0 break. Markets await August customs trade data.

USD/IDR supported by selling pressure in bonds amid high UST yields. Current uptrend may have legs towards 15600. Bank Indonesia to meet on rates on Thursday, no change expected as the central bank aims to attract more inflows.

USD/INR bid above 83.0; rise in oil prices, broad bullish USD outlook underpins. Nearby resistance at 83.20, focus at 83.44 record high. Good support at 82.80 uptrend line from 81.66 July 25 low.

USD/CNH to open bid, trendline support from 6.83 April 14 low underpins, eyes 7.50 target by end 2023. China likely to keep 1-year and 5-years Loan Prime rate unchanged at 3.45% and 4.20% respectively on Wednesday.

USD/KRW stays firm above 1320, eyes fresh test at 1340 August high. Weak exports, bullish USD/JPY underpins.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD https://tmsnrt.rs/3PFh4eS

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own.)

((Catherine.Tan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.