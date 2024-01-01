BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/Asians to open steady, focus on US data, DXY

Jan 2 (Reuters) - USD/Asians should open steady, tracking a bounce in the dollar index =USD, last around 101.30 versus a 100.61 low on Dec 30. Focus on a slew of U.S. data this week, with the spotlight on the December jobs report. Minutes of the December FOMC meeting, due Wednesday, will be closely watched too.

USD/SGD to open steady around the 1.3200 pivot, may range 1.3150-1.3250. Preliminary Q4 GDP is due Monday, previous readings were 5.6% quarter-on-quarter and 1.1% year-on-year. The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to keep monetary policy settings unchanged in January, after Singapore's headline and core inflation both eased in November.

USD/MYR is pressured below 4.60 support but concerns on growth, weak China demands may curb MYR gains. December PMI data is due Monday but will not have much impact as the focus remains on China's property/economic concerns.

USD/THB to open firm. Failure ahead of 34.0 and base of 21-day Bollinger band underpins. December inflation data due on Friday.

USD/IDR may consolidate around 15400, eyes on bonds/foreign flows. December PMI and inflation data due on Monday. Core inflation is forecast to rise 1.85% annually and headline inflation, 2.72%.

USD/CNH to open firm after rejection below 7.10 handle. December factory activity contracted more than expected at 49.0 versus forecast for 49.5. Eyes on Caixin manufacturing PMI on Monday, forecast 50.4 from 50.7 previous. December Caixin services PMI due on Thursday.

USD/KRW to trade firm above 1300, underpinned by weaker-than-expected December trade data.

USD/INR to remain trapped in a familiar 83.10-30 range due to persistent central bank intervention.

