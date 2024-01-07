BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/Asians to open firm; US ISM steadied markets

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The USD Index USD=jumped to 103.10 in New York after U.S. jobs growth data fueled a retreat from rate cut bets. However, weak U.S. service sector figures steadied markets. USD=closed little changed at 102.43 .

Underlying sentiment remains bullish USD after the hawkish December FOMC minutes which revealed most officials wanted to keep rates high 'for some time'. Fed funds futures are pricing in about 70% chance of the first rate cut in March, down from about 90% in December.

USD/Asians to open firm. The only significant data this week is China's CPI, PPI and trade data on Friday. Last week's PMI surveys broadly pointed to continued weakness in the economy, which kept pressure on the yuan. December lending data may also be released. USD/CNH closed at 7.1660 in New York, test of 7.20 remains on cards.

USD/SGD to remain supported on dips, test of 1.3350, 1.3400 likely. Supports at 1.3270, 1.3250.

USD/MYR underpinned by weak yuan, broad bullish USD outlook. Pair ended at 4.6540-70 on Friday, targets return to 4.70 handle.

USD/THB to continue higher after rejection ahead of 34.00 support last week. Test of 35.00 eyed in new week.

USD/IDR to trade firm above 15500 but topside likely limited as the central bank is intent on keeping the rupiah steady.

USD/KRW bid after regaining the 1300 handle. Bank of Korea to meet on Thursday, no change in base rate expected.

USD/INR to remain stuck in familiar 83.10-30 range due to stubborn central bank interference.

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own. Editing by Ewen Chew)

