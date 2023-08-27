BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/Asians to open firm; focus on China PMI, NFP

USD/Asians to open firm, Dollar Index (DXY) closed up in NY at 104.15, last at 104.20. Bullish DXY outlook intact as Powell says inflation remains too high, the Fed is prepared to raise rates further if needed and will 'proceed carefully'.

Asian pairs to remain pressured by persistent concerns about wobbly Chinese economy, but may consolidate ahead of month end. Key data includes China's PMI and US core PCE report on Thursday, US payrolls on Friday. Thailand's July manufacturing production, current account and India's Q2 GDP scheduled on Thursday too. August trade and PMI for Korea due on Friday, also Indonesia's inflation data.

USD/SGD may see 1.35-1.36 range for week, albeit bullish bias. Singapore markets to close on Friday for Presidential election.

USD/MYR capped by month-end selling from exporters, but downside limited on weak Yuan, growth concerns.

USD/THB supported above 35.0; weak economy amid exports fall, softer tourism dollars weigh on sentiment.

USD/IDR underpinned by rise in UST yields, tightened carry premiums. Pair may trade 15300-15400 this week.

USD/CNH closed in NY at 7.2947, good support at 7.25 intact. August NBS manufacturing PMI likely to weaken to 49.0 from 49.3 previous.

USD/INR eyes return to the 83.0 handle, bullish USD theme, month-end demands underpin. Q2 GDP forecast at 7.7%y/y from 6.1% prior.

USD/KRW off highs above 13400 on bounce in tech stocks but underlying bullish bias intact, eyes August trade.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD https://tmsnrt.rs/3qKWqAn

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.