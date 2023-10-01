BUZZ-COMMENT- USD/Asians stay bid, DXY and yields underpin

Oct 2 (Reuters) - USD/Asians are likely to stay bid as the U.S. dollar index closed firm at 106.15 on Friday after choppy trades. U.S. core PCE data was below expectations, but real consumer spending increased while personal income accelerated . Treasury yields remain at lofty levels.

The bullish USD bias remains intact on the Federal Reserve's hawkish narrative. The focus for this week is U.S. payrolls data on Friday. Meanwhile, the U.S. averted a government shutdown .

USD/SGD opened firm above 1.3650, support at 1.3600 intact, targets 1.3800, perhaps even 1.3900 before end-2023.

USD/MYR remains supported above 4.6800; growth worries, broad bullish USD bias underpin. Current bull run to have legs towards Nov 4, 2022 highs at 4.7470.

USD/THB stays bid amid foreign sales in Thai assets, higher UST yields and oil prices. Test at 37.0 handle eyed. Sept inflation data due on Thursday.

USD/IDR underpinned by extended rise in UST yields, higher NDFs and bullish technical outlook, target at 15600. September inflation, due Monday, is likely to ease due to base effects from fuel price hike last year.

China's markets are closed for Golden week holidays. USD/CNH underpinned by extended foreign exit, good support at 7.25 intact; target at 7.50 by end-2023. September Caixin PMI manufacturing PMI was 50.6 versus 51.2 forecast and 51.0 previous.

India is on holiday Monday. USD/INR stays course for fresh record highs; it's unlikely the central bank can keep intervening amid lower foreign exchange reserves. Trade deficit and high oil prices add to bearish INR outlook.

USD/KRW markets are also closed for holidays until Wednesday, uptrend intact after breaking multi-month highs .

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own.)

