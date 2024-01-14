BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/Asians open steady, higher USD/CNH underpins

Jan 15 (Reuters) - USD/Asians to open steady, higher USD/CNH underpins. The U.S. Dollar index (USD=) remains within a 102-103 range, closed in New York at 102.43. U.S. data for the week includes retail sales, industrial production, the Philadelphia Fed business index, weekly jobless claims, a slew of housing numbers and the Fed Beige Book.

As expected, Taiwan’s DPP won an unprecedented third term in office on Saturday, as voters defied China’s warnings against electing presidential candidate Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing called a dangerous separatist.

The People's Bank of China is expected to cut its one-year medium-term lending facility rate on Monday, amid persistent deflationary pressures. China’s Q4 GDP eyed on Wednesday. USD/CNH closed at 7.1924 in NY, profit taking is likely on failure above 7.2000.

USD/SGD to open firm above 1.3300. Repeated failure at 1.3350 may see further consolidation around the 1.3300 pivot. December non-oil domestic exports due on Wednesday.

USD/MYR may continue mixed around 4.6500. Advance Q4 GDP and December trade numbers due on Friday.

USD/THB tad lower after failure above 35.0 handle. Eyes are on Bank of Thailand's (BOT) independence after the Prime Minister's pressuring for lower rates. BOT to hold briefing on Monday on its policies.

USD/IDR likely to range 15500-15600 for the week. December trade data due on Monday. Bank Indonesia to meet on Tuesday, no change in rates expected.

USD/KRW stays bid above 1300, eyes resistance at 1330.

USD/INR stuck in familiar rut. December WPI due on Monday; trade data eyed sometime this week.

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own. Editing by Ewen Chew)

