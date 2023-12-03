BUZZ-COMMENT- USD/Asians lower on Powell, weak US data

Dec 4 (Reuters) - USD/Asians open lower post Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's comments and weak US manufacturing data.

Powell says Fed will move 'carefully' on interest rates, sees 'soft landing' taking shape. Markets are now pricing in a 66% chance of a rate cut in March, according to CME's Fedwatch, up from about 43% on Thursday. The US Dollar index ended at 103.20 on Friday, amid a 103.11-73 intraday range.

Focus this week turns to U.S. payrolls data. U.S. jobs growth in November is forecast at 175,000 from 150,000 in October; unemployment rate is seen unchanged at 3.9%.

USD/SGD pressured by bearish USD theme, risks test at 1.3300, 1.3280 technical supports. No economic data due this week, eyes China cues, fresh US data.

USD/MYR likely to consolidate further amid 4.6500-4.70. Extended slide in oil prices underpin.

USD/THB underpinned by slowdown in growth but broad USD fall capped rally ahead of 35.40. November inflation data is due on Thursday.

USD/IDR eyes fresh test at 15400 support amid sell-off in NDFs overnight. Break targets 15300 next.

USD/CNH pressured by lower USD, expectation of further stimulus hopes after weak PMIs. Focus on November trade data on Thursday. Caixin services PMI is due on Tuesday, November inflation on Saturday.

USD/INR to maintain firm undertone above 83.00. RBI to meet on rates on Friday, no change expected.

USD/KRW weighed by improvement in exports, sell-off in USD. Final Q3 GDP and Nov inflation eyed on Tuesday.

