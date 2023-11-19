BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/Asians lower, focus on Fed minutes this week

Nov 20 (Reuters) - USD/Asians kick off the new week lower following a slide in the U.S. dollar index =USD to sub-104 levels due to a rally in EUR/USD. Focus on the 103.60 200-day moving average in the USD and Federal Reserve minutes this week. U.S. weekly jobless claims and PMI data are eyed too.

USD/SGD to open heavy, eyes 1.3400, around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.3172-1.3763 rise. Final Q3 GDP data due on Wednesday, followed by October inflation and industrial production on Thursday.

USD/MYR likely to consolidate amid 4.65-4.70 near term. October trade numbers scheduled on Monday, low base effect likely to cushion fall in exports. October inflation due Friday.

USD/THB pressured by broad USD retreat, exporters sales, eyes 35.0 support. Q3 GDP to be released on Monday, October customs trade on Thursday, and manufacturing production on Friday.

USD/IDR tracks broad USD fall, lower yields. Selling pressure hindered by year-end foreign repatriation and corporate dollar demand. Bank Indonesia to meet on rates on Thursday; expect no further tightening after the surprise hike on Oct 19.

USD/CNH hit 7.2100 low amid sell-off in USD after weak U.S. inflation data. Fragile economy and yield plays likely to stall ahead of 7.20. No change is expected in the one-year and five-year loan prime rates this week .

USD/INR to remain stuck in familiar 83.00-30 range. No economic data scheduled this week.

USD/KRW pressured by inflows into stocks, broad USD fall. Nearby support at 1280.

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

