BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/Asians entrenched in bullish bias

Sept 24 (Reuters) - USD/Asians are entrenched in a bullish bias, as the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains underpinned by a prolonged period of high interest rates. DXY closed in New York at 105.55, above the March 8 high of 105.88 and targets at 107.0.

USD/SGD stays firm with a bullish bias intact for 1.3800. Singapore's August inflation data is due on Monday and manufacturing output on Tuesday. Core CPI forecast at 3.5% y/y, while headline CPI is likely to rise 4.0%y/y.

USD/MYR eyes a fresh test at 4.70 and a bullish DXY and bearish yuan outlook weigh on MYR sentiment.

USD/THB underpinned by extended selling of Thai assets by foreign funds, higher public debt and fiscal burden under the government's stimulus policies. Bank of Thailand to meet on rates on Wednesday, decision is seen a close call. A 25 bp hike to 2.50% is likely amid a weaker THB. .

USD/IDR eyes fresh test of 15,400 resistance. A closing gap between US Treasuries and IDR government bond yields adds support.

USD/CNH - underlying bullish bias intact for 7.50 target. Do not see any immediate return of inflows into China amid a lack of confidence in the economy despite stimulus. The September manufacturing PMI due on Saturday.

USD/INR supported above 82.80 on broad bullish USD outlook and high oil prices. Inclusion in JPMorgan's bond index boosted INR sentiment but with start date only on June 28 2024, a near-term INR rise is limited.

USD/KRW eyes fresh crack at 1,340 recent high, good support at 1,320 to continue to attract fresh buying.

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own. Editing by Sam Holmes)

((catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com))

