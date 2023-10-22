BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/Asians entrenched in bull run

Oct 23 (Reuters) - USD/Asian pairs continue to trade bullishly as robust U.S. data, firm inflation and Middle East worries remain supportive of the U.S. dollar.

Treasury prices ended the week off their highs but are likely to plateau. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments last week signalled a rate pause in November but did not rule out a December hike. The focus this week is on U.S. September new home sales on Wednesday, preliminary Q3 GDP Thursday and September PCE price index Friday.

USD/SGD consolidates above 1.3700. September inflation data due on Monday. Extended rise in certificate of entitlement prices for cars should keep headline inflation steady, while base effects weigh on core inflation. September industrial production due on Thursday.

USD/MYR eyes fresh 25-year high at 4.80 after Friday's 4.7830 high. Broadly bullish USD, outflows and weak Chinese yuan underpin.

USD/THB supported by foreign selling of Thai assets amid subdued growth outlook, soggy stocks. Yield difference adds to selling pressure on THB.

USD/IDR remains on track towards 16,000 target after cracking 15,800 hurdle. High UST yields, year-end foreign demand underpins.

USD/CNH eyes 7.35 break despite the PBOC's aggressive defence via low daily fixings. Sluggish growth outlook, widening U.S.-China yield differentials, lack of direct investment flows, shrinking current account surplus are among the negatives weighing on CNH. Target at 7.50 before end-2023 remains intact.

USD/KRW and USD/INR underpinned by Fed's 'higher-for-longer' rates bias, high UST yields. Korea Q3 GDP due on Thursday.

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

