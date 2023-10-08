BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/Asians dampened by correction in dollar index

Oct 9 (Reuters) - USD/Asians will be weighed down by an extended correction in the U.S. dollar index USD=. U.S. non-farm payrolls surged 336,000 in September but the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings underwhelmed. U.S. Treasury yields should remain elevated until the economy shows signs of slowing. Focus on U.S. November inflation data on Thursday.

USD/SGD closed at 1.3657 in New York; support lies at 1.3620, 1.3590. Buy dips remains the preferred strategy as underlying bullish bias intact. Focus on the central bank's policy announcement on Friday, when is expected. Advance Q3 GDP data will be out at the same time.

USD/MYR to remain supported above 4.70, growth worries underpin. August industrial production data due on Thursday. The government will present its 2024 budget on Friday.

USD/THB underpinned by foreign outflows and bearish growth/business outlook after the central bank hiked interest rates to the highest level in 10 years. Eyes on China's economic data.

China markets to reopen after a week-long holiday. September new loans growth data due this week, with inflation and trade numbers due on Friday. USD/CNH uptrend intact above 7.30, 7.25 supports.

USD/IDR underpinned by high Treasury yields and foreign sales in local assets. Target at 15,800 by end-2023 intact.

USD/KRW weighed by retreat in the dollar index, uptrend intact above 1340. August current account balance due on Wednesday.

USD/INR stays bid above 83.00, 82.80 supports. Inflation risks, high Treasury yields underpin. August industrial production and September inflation eyed on Thursday.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD https://tmsnrt.rs/3RTricX

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.