BUZZ-COMMENT-USD and G10 FX clues from the options market

Feb 18 (Reuters) - By their forward-looking nature and reliance on FX volatility, FX options can offer clues on the expected outlook for the underlying FX rate.

FX implied volatilities are a key determinant of option premium. They were at pandemic lows last week, reflecting the strong risk-taking sentiment and lack of actual FX volatility. This week's U.S. yield and USD gains provided a limited boost, but supply is already returning, signalling that FX should return to that recent status quo.

EUR/USD options show no additional premium, or demand for protection, in either direction, consistent with near-term range trading, as big expiries grip .

USD/JPY breached key technical resistance Wednesday, and options aren't ruling out further gains .

GBP/USD options remain positioned for a continued grind toward 1.4000 barriers/resistance. GBP has already breached 0.8700 barriers for April 2020 highs versus euro .

AUD/USD option flows remain focused on a continued grind toward 0.8000.

USD put reverse-knock-out options popular against many G10 currencies - they would benefit from USD weakness

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

