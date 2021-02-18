US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD and G10 FX clues from the options market

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

By their forward-looking nature and reliance on FX volatility, FX options can offer clues on the expected outlook for the underlying FX rate.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - By their forward-looking nature and reliance on FX volatility, FX options can offer clues on the expected outlook for the underlying FX rate.

FX implied volatilities are a key determinant of option premium. They were at pandemic lows last week, reflecting the strong risk-taking sentiment and lack of actual FX volatility. This week's U.S. yield and USD gains provided a limited boost, but supply is already returning, signalling that FX should return to that recent status quo.

EUR/USD options show no additional premium, or demand for protection, in either direction, consistent with near-term range trading, as big expiries grip .

USD/JPY breached key technical resistance Wednesday, and options aren't ruling out further gains .

GBP/USD options remain positioned for a continued grind toward 1.4000 barriers/resistance. GBP has already breached 0.8700 barriers for April 2020 highs versus euro .

AUD/USD option flows remain focused on a continued grind toward 0.8000.

USD put reverse-knock-out options popular against many G10 currencies - they would benefit from USD weakness

For more click on FXBUZ

Benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2NgyVva

EUR/USD 1-3-12-month expiry option risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3azXk81

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters