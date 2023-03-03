BUZZ-COMMENT-USD alert: Will Powell address 6% Fed rate question?

By contrast, the greenback could weaken if Powell is relatively dovish and 6% looks like a bridge too far.

Earlier this week, BofA said the Fed might raise rates to 6%, due to strong U.S. consumer demand and a tight labor market.

The current consensus expectation is that the Fed will hike its policy rate to 5.25-5.50%, from 4.50-4.75% presently.

Powell will also address the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, two days before February's U.S. employment report is released.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3maeMIk

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.