BUZZ-COMMENT-USD alert: Will Powell address 6% Fed rate question?

March 03, 2023 — 04:51 am EST

By contrast, the greenback could weaken if Powell is relatively dovish and 6% looks like a bridge too far.

Earlier this week, BofA said the Fed might raise rates to 6%, due to strong U.S. consumer demand and a tight labor market.

The current consensus expectation is that the Fed will hike its policy rate to 5.25-5.50%, from 4.50-4.75% presently.

Powell will also address the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, two days before February's U.S. employment report is released.

