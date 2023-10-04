BUZZ-COMMENT-US yields reversal key to a sterling rebound

Oct 4 (Reuters) - GBP/USD received a much-needed reprieve on Wednesday with bond-market help, and if the U.S. 30-year Treasury yields' rejection of 5% and 10-year notes falling short of 4.9%, the key now is whether these reversals hold, which would allow greater room for a sterling rebound.

While bond market moves will continue to dictate much of the action, the pound has also been underpinned by a sizeable upward revision to the flash services PMI report. The final reading showed an upgrade to 49.3 from 47.2, albeit still in contraction territory.

Meanwhile, U.S. data has been mixed with a large miss in ADP payrolls offset by a relatively robust ISM non-manufacturing PMI report.

Given the recent bond rout this has in effect contributed to doing the Federal Reserve’s job for them via tighter financial conditions. In turn, the probability that the Fed will deliver another rate hike has reduced. Markets now see a 20% chance of a November hike.

A key day reversal in GBP/USD is an encouraging sign for dip-buyers. However, should the move be considered more than a countertrend rally, a close above 1.2270-1.2300 would likely be needed.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

